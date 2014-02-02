Car accident leaves one dead near Knob Noster

By STEVE GANEY

(KNOB NOSTER, Mo., digitalBURG) — A 20-year old woman was killed on Friday after losing control of her vehicle along Highway 23 north of Knob Noster.

The driver, Victoria A. Woodworth, of Knob Noster, was heading northbound on Highway 23 around noon when her vehicle left the right side of the road near Northeast 250 Road. She then returned to the road and overcorrected, causing her car to leave the right side of the road. The vehicle entered a ditch, overturned, and stuck a tree.

Although she was wearing a seatbelt, Woodworth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.