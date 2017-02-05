Gloria Gaye ‘Hill’ Morrison

Gloria Gaye “Hill” Morrison, 71, died Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Village Hospice in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home. Interment will be at the County Line Cemetery, Gepp, Arkansas.

Gloria was born Oct. 1, 1943 in Carnigie, Oklahoma to Charles Hill and June Laverne Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and June Hill; her husband, Richard Thomas Morrison; two brothers; and step-sister Donna Sooter of Maysville, Missouri.

Gloria was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals and loved her cats Precious and Lilly.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Gloria Morrison to the American Cancer Society.