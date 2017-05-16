Missouri State Fair announces concert lineup

(SEDALIA, Mo.) – Missouri State Fair officials recently the acts for three concerts for this year’s State Fair, Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia.

The lineup features 3 Doors Down with Shaman’s Harvest on opening day, Aug. 11; John Kay & Steppenwolf with Foghat and Molly Hatchet on Aug. 13; and Jamey Johnson and John Anderson on Aug. 17.

American rock band 3 Doors Down, whose hits include “Here Without You,” “When I’m Gone,” “Let Me Go” and “Kryptonite,” will kick off the 2016 Pepsi Grandstand concert series. Opening for 3 Doors Down is Shaman’s Harvest, a rock band formed by Jefferson City natives Nathan Hunt, Matt Fisher and Josh Hamler. Their recent album, ““Smokin’ Hearts & Broken Guns,” was released in 2015. Tickets for the Aug. 11 show start at $20.

Classic rock will fill the Pepsi Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 13. John Kay & Steppenwolf has performed for five decades with their hits like “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride,” “Rock Me” and “Monster.” Foghat, known for their hit “Slow Ride,” will be releasing a new album called “Under the Influence” this summer. Southern rockers Molly Hatchet, known for their hits “Flirtin’ with Disaster”, “Dreams I’ll Never See” and “Beatin’ the Odds,” will complete the trio of performances on Saturday night with ticket prices starting at $15.

Jamey Johnson and John Anderson will take the Pepsi Grandstand stage on Wednesday, Aug. 17, with ticket prices starting at $15. Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Johnson is only one of a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. His album “The Lonesome Song” was certified platinum and he won two Song of the Year trophies for his songs “In Color” and “Give It Away,” both from the ACM and the CMA.

Anderson, who recently released a new album called “Goldmine,” has had a career spanning three decades and garnered 28 top 10 hits such as “Seminole Wind” and “Straight Tequila Night.” His hit “Swingin’” earned him the CMA Horizon Award, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tickets for all concerts will be available to the public starting June 21 through Ticketmaster online or by phone.

The 114th Missouri State Fair, themed “See What Crops Up,” is scheduled for Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia. For more information about the year’s fair, visit www.mostatefair.com, follow the Missouri State Fair on Facebook and Twitter or call 1-800-422-FAIR (3247).