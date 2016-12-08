Dorothy Galloway

Dorothy Jane Galloway, age 94, of Knob Noster, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at her home.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Hickory Point Cemetery in Green Ridge. Pallbearers will be Joel and Justin Dant, Kyle Shull, Ryan Galloway, Carson and Greg Smart, and Roger Morgan.

Dorothy was born Jan. 27, 1922 in Beaman, Missouri, the daughter of Perry White and Beulah Francis (Bullard) Embree.

On December 25, 1941, she and Kenneth Lee Galloway were united in marriage in the home of The Reverend O. A. Blaylock. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1994.

Dorothy graduated from Green Ridge High School in 1939. She worked as a hairdresser in her home for 25 years. She was a member of the El Dorado Methodist Church and the VFW Post 4195 Auxiliary in Knob Noster.

Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with family, especially on Sundays. She also enjoyed fishing, playing cards with family, and gardening.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, Gary Galloway and longtime companion, Wilma Kinder, and Rodney Galloway; two daughters, Sherry Galloway and Kathy Warner; eight grandchildren, Lesi Smart and husband, Greg, Brooke Morgan and husband, Roger, Joel Dant and wife, Stacey, Justin Dant and wife, Stefany, Ryan Galloway, Melody Raymond, Melissa McLaughlin, and Michael Kinder; twelve great-grandchildren, Bryanne Harris and husband, Adam, Kyle Shull, Carson Smart, Ranger Morgan, Jordan, JW, and Kingston Dant, Aspen and Autumn Shockley, Xander and Orion Raymond, and Ayden Kinder; and three great great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Legleiter, and CJ and Brody Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; four brothers, Homer, Omer, and Harvey Embree, and an infant brother; and three sisters, Helen Oswald, Ruby Henderson, and Opal Hilt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice or Shriners Hospitals for Children and can be left in care of the funeral home.