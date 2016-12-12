Aaron Dale Rice

Aaron Dale Rice, 32, formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, near Amarillo, Texas, due to injuries sustained in a hiking accident.

Aaron was born Aug. 22, 1984, at Mather Air Force Base, California, near Sacramento, the son of Stephen Leonard Rice and Deborah Marie (Redman) Rice.

He attended Warrensburg High School in 1998 and received his GED in 1999 and attended University of Central Missouri, majoring in horticulture.

Aaron spent his younger years in Warrensburg but had lived in Blue Springs, Missouri, for the last several years.

Aaron was a traveler and great outdoor enthusiast.

Any job that could be done outdoors, Aaron was there doing it.

He passed on many skills and hobbies to Taylor and was loved deeply by her, his family and friends.

He enjoyed being with his many friends, grilling and cooking for the crowd.

Survivors include his mother, Deborah Rice, and brother, Alexander Rice, both of Warrensburg; daughter, Taylor Rayne Rice; son, Ethan Christopher Rice; and his girlfriend, Ali Pool.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen.

The family received friends Monday, Dec. 12, at Warrensburg Church of Christ. Cremation followed the visitation.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.

