Cross country coach earns service award

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(ORLANDO, Fla., digitalBURG) — University of Central Missouri head cross country and co-head track and field coach Kirk Pedersen recently earned the Jimmy Carnes Distinguished Service Award from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The award, created by the USTFCCCA in 2007, honors coaches who embody the ideals of success, dedication and service, according to a news release. It is presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond their duties in service to both the USTFCCCA and the sports of cross country and track and field.

Pedersen recently completed his 30th season as head coach of cross country and is in the midst of his 21st as co-head coach of track and field at UCM. During his time in Warrensburg, he has guided his cross country teams to 14 MIAA championships, and has been named MIAA Coach of the Year 13 times, according to the release.

Central has amassed 33 conference championships during his tenure. Pedersen, along with Kip Janvrin , have received 25 MIAA Coach of the Year awards. In 2002 and 2015, the duo were named the USTFCCCA National Coaches of the Year for the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Pedersen had a helping hand in the Jennies winning their two national championships in 2014-15 as senior Megan Glamann was an All-American with a fifth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run.

Central Missouri’s first full-team meet is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the UCM Invitational.