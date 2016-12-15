Fire damages home on Main Street

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — An early-morning fire swept through the second floor of a home on the west side of town Wednesday.

An individual reported that the house, located at 416 N. Main St., was on fire at 2:15 a.m. The occupants were out of the house when police and fire crews arrived on the scene and no injuries occurred, according to a news release issued by the Fire Department.

The extent of the damage is not known, and it is unknown if the home is safe for occupancy as calls to fire officials were not returned Wednesday or Thursday.

Fire Chief Jim Kushner said in the news release that Wednesday morning’s sub-freezing conditions created challenges for fire crews. There was a heavy volume of fast-spreading fire in the house when first responders arrived, according to the news release.

“Warrensburg Public Works assisted with sand and salt to make the area safer,” Kushner said in the news release. “Firefighters remained on the scene at 6:15 a.m. tending to hot spots and looking into the cause of the fire.”

Investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, according to the news release.