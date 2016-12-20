Kenneth K. Stephens

Kenneth K. Stephens, 80, of Holden, Missouri, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Visitation is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home.

Kenneth was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Evans, Missouri, to Samuel Robert Stephens and Velma May (Bowman) Stephens. Kenneth married Ethel Juanita Rodgers on Jan. 19, 1957, and they moved to Holden after living in the Independence area. Kenneth worked as a trailer mechanic for Contract Trailer and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Greg; two brothers, Olen and Charles; and two sisters, Imogene and Ophelia.

He is survived by three sons, Kenneth E. Stephens and wife, Yevette, of Holden; David Stephens and wife, Virginia, of Holden; and Phillip Stephens and wife, Deanna, of Independence; two daughters, Karol Stephens, of Oak Harbor, Washington; and Shannon Williams and husband, Kyle, of Nashville; one brother, Harold Stephens, of Holden; three sisters, Halogene Benedict, of Independence; Donna Price, of Parsons, Kansas; and Karen Wilkin, of Branson, Missouri; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hope Thrift Store.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden.