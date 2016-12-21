collision

Warrensburg Collision earns Mo Chamber award

Business Brief

Warrensburg Collision recently earned a 2016 Fast Track Award from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release.

Manager Casey Lund accepted the award at the Missouri Chamber’s annual meeting and awards banquet Dec. 8 at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri. The annual award honors Missouri’s fastest growing businesses that show consistent revenue growth over the course of four years, according to the news release.

Warrensburg Collision credits its steady grow through community involvement, aggressive marketing, and a lean, team-based approach to process improvement.

Posted by on December 21, 2016. Filed under Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *