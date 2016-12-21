Warrensburg Collision earns Mo Chamber award

Business Brief

Warrensburg Collision recently earned a 2016 Fast Track Award from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release.

Manager Casey Lund accepted the award at the Missouri Chamber’s annual meeting and awards banquet Dec. 8 at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri. The annual award honors Missouri’s fastest growing businesses that show consistent revenue growth over the course of four years, according to the news release.

Warrensburg Collision credits its steady grow through community involvement, aggressive marketing, and a lean, team-based approach to process improvement.