Janice Faye Wright

Janice Faye Wright, 91, of Holden, Missouri, died Dec. 24, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Visitation is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home.

Janice was born Jan. 3, 1925, to Walter Ballard and Ellie (Shelly) Ballard in Warrensburg, Missouri. Janice was a seamstress and ran her own business for many years.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry Wright, one daughter, Karen Ash, and five sisters.

Janice is survived by five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Janice Wright to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden.