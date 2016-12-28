Olivia Virginia Petersen

Olivia Virginia Petersen, 97, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Saturday, Dec. 24.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Basye officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.

She was born Feb. 16, 1919, in Warrensburg and was married to Charles Marius Petersen for 69 years. He preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn, Sharrel and Jane and their husbands Bob, Jim and Reg. She was very proud of her grandchildren Annette; Chuck and wife, Dana; Lucy; James and wife, Geneva; Alicia and husband, Alex; and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Olivia, Eva, Connor, Jimmy, Vivi, Isabella, Ryan and Andrew.

She and her husband, Charles, owned Petersen’s Drive In restaurant and later Coast to Coast hardware store.

Donations may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital or First Christian Church of Warrensburg and can be left in care of the funeral home.