Charles Otis Elwell

Charles Otis Elwell, 79, of Warrensburg, Missouri, died Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg with the Rev. Charles Brant officiating.

Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Terry Kessner, Ray Cockrum, Stuart Collins, Dave Grygierczyk, Smith Barlow, Tom McCormack and David McCormack.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the church, one hour prior to service.

Charles was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Pettis County near LaMonte, Missouri. He graduated from Knob Noster High School in 1956. In 1957, he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local No. 124. Charles was united in marriage to Norma J. McCormack on March 28, 1959, in Miami, Oklahoma. He retired in 1993. This July, Charles would have been a union electrician for 60 years. He and Norma also raised cattle for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Norma; three daughters, Jeanine Rambo and husband, Larry, of Elkland, Missouri; Brenda Suzanne Sekhon of Bremerton, Washington; and Melissa Garza and husband, Juan, of Sarcoxie, Missouri; foster daughter, Barbara Fuhrman, of Arizona; sister, Alberta Edwards, of Knob Noster, Missouri; two aunts, Dorothy Younce and Karen Cox, both of Knob Noster; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Troy Edwards; and his special companion, his dog Joe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home at LaMonte.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.

