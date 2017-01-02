Mildred Ann Cowan

Mildred Ann Cowan, 93, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of Leeton, Missouri, died Friday, Dec. 30, at the St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Leeton United Methodist Church with Pastor Harvey Beach officiating. Interment will follow in Mineral Creek Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Sweeney Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. Pallbearers will be George Roy, Don Ward, Bill O’Neal, John W. Armstong, Stephen Blake and Jim Ed Robins.

She was born in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, on June 30, 1923, the daughter of John Freeman and Lula Patterson Ashley Armstrong. She and John Rundberg Cowan Sr. were married Dec. 31, 1938, in Blytheville, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2005.

Mildred graduated from Bell City, Missouri, High School and after high school she worked for the Rationing Board and Selective Service during World War II. Later, she worked for the Agriculture Department in Warrensburg and retired in 1981. She was a member of the Leeton United Methodist Church and moved with her husband to Lee’s Summit in 2001 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Charla Henry, of Lee’s Summit; three granddaughters, Charity Wilkinson and husband, Jeff, of Lone Jack, Missouri; Ann Brotherson and husband, Chris; and Johnna Lea Henry, both of Lee’s Summit; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Garrison, Grace, Brady and Graham Wilkinson, and Henry Brotherson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, John Rundberg Cowan Jr., in April, 1986; son-in-law Harvey Henry in 2011; two brothers, James William, and John Freeman Armstrong Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Leeton United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.