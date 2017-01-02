Virginia Ann Raker

Virginia Ann Raker, 96, of Holden, Missouri, died Dec. 29, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Virginia was born April 4, 1920, to James Stuckey and Lee (Dillon) Stuckey in Kingsville, Missouri. Virginia graduated from Holden High School in 1938 and married Ray Sturgis on Feb. 28, 1942. Ray preceded her in death in 1989. Virginia married Bill Raker.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Sturgis Dyer and husband, Bill, of Warrensburg; Janet Bruns and husband, Don, of Clinton, Missouri; Bill Raker’s two daughters, Kit Gudde and husband, Lynn, and children, of Holden; and Clayton Hassar and children, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Four grandchildren, Todd Dyer and wife, Lisa; Joe Bruns and wife, Nancy; Becky Bruns; and Cassie Bruns; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Dyer and wife, Brittney; Ellie Dyer; Emma Gover; Samantha Bruns; Josephine Bruns; and one great-great grandchild, Brooks Dyer.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Virginia Raker to the Holden Cemetery Association or to the Show Me Christian Youth Home.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Holden Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden.