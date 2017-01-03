Robert Arnold Sprague

Robert Arnold Sprague, 63, of Holden, Missouri, died Jan. 2, at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden.

A memorial service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nelson Travis officiating.

Robert was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 28, 1953, to Elmer Lee Sprague and Lucy Jane (Hamilton) Sprague. Robert graduated from Van Horn High School in 1971 and married Laska Raye Jeffrey on Jan. 7, 1972. Robert worked as a machinist at EXL Tube and served as president and treasurer of the Steelworkers Union. Robert was a member of the Enon Baptist Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Sprague, and two sisters, Lucy Lee Harper and Francis Sprague.

Robert is survived by his wife, Laska Sprague of the home; mother, Lucy “Hamilton” Burnett, of Independence, Missouri; two sons, Robbie Ray Sprague and wife, Michelle, of Holden; and Ryan Jeffery, of Holden; one Brother, Elmer Wayne Sprague and wife, Susie, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home.