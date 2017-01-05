Trombone quartet to perform at UCM

(WARRENSBURG, Mo.) – A trombone quartet is coming to rock the University of Central Missouri with an eclectic performance next week.

The Performing Arts Series is hosting the trombone quartet, Maniacal 4, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Hart Recital Hall.

Maniacal 4 plays a diverse range of styles from around the world as well as traditional repertoire, according to a news release.

The quartet delivers arrangements of music ranging from pop/rock and jazz to classical masterpieces, bringing a new sound to familiar tunes, showcasing the abilities of the group’s four trombonists: Nick Laufer, Carl Lundgren, Alex Dubrov and Matt Jefferson.

These four musicians met as freshmen at the University of North Texas, according to the news release. The group formed in 2006 and has performed at music festivals on three continents. Their concerts include improvisations and audience participation and requests.

Maniacal 4’s concert concludes a two-day residency at UCM, where they will be conducting masterclasses and seminars, as well as a workshop at Warrensburg High School.

Tickets for Maniacal 4 are available online at ucmpas.com, at the Central Tickets Box Office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday–Friday in Administration 100, by calling 660-543-8888 and one hour prior to the performance at Hart Recital Hall.