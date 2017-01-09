Delbert Bodenhamer

Delbert Lee Bodenhamer, 55, of Isleton, California, died Nov. 29, in Antioch, California. He was the son of Delbert R. Bodenhamer and wife, Joan, of Warrensburg.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Basye officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Liberty Cemetery north of Warrensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of the Isleton Library and can be left in care of the funeral home.