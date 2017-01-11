Allan Pinson

Allan Colister Pinson, 92, of Pittsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, at New Haven Living Center in Odessa.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden, with The Rev. Doug Day of Woods Chapel Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Blackwater Cemetery east of Pittsville. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to Blackwater Cemetery Association, in care of the funeral home.

Allan was born June 27, 1924 in Johnson County, on the family farm north of Blackwater, the son of Sterling C. and Margaret L. (Colister) Pinson. He graduated from Holden High School and he served in the United States Army during World War II. Allan was united in marriage to Ida Mae Werner on March 31, 1949 in Warrensburg. The couple made their home on a farm north of Pittsville, where they continued to live until the present day. He was a longtime trustee of Blackwater Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Ida; son, Darrell Pinson and wife, Laura, of Holden, Missouri; daughter, Carol Hutchings and husband, Darrell, of Bates City, Missouri; three grandchildren; Janet Lynn Pinson, of Holden; Derrick Wayne Pinson and wife, Amanda, of Holden, and Tracey Nichole Newcomer and husband, John, of Oak Grove, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Tyler Fouts, Levi Allan Pinson, Ava Grace Pinson and Jackson Everett Newcomer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Everett, Charles and J. C. Pinson.

Pallbearers include Derrick Pinson, Jeffrey Fouts, Mike Gamblin, John Newcomer, Clark Ring, Troy Martin, Donald Pemberton and Danny Rigdon. Honorary Pallbearers will be John VanMeter, Jim Seaman, Les Brooks and Levi Allan Pinson.