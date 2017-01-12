UCM stands for students at board meeting

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — President Chuck Ambrose shared his concerns Wednesday with the UCM Board of Governors about the incoming administration in Jefferson City in terms of the future of funding for higher education.

Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn into office Monday. Ambrose said he recently learned from colleagues who have spoken with the new governor that lawmakers are considering withholding $150 million to $200 million this fiscal year.

“There is without question significant changes ahead for both state government and higher education,” Ambrose said. “You would pretty much anticipate such right, because people are basically elected on the basis of a change agenda, if change didn’t happen there’s going to be a certain amount of angst by those that elected them.”

He said student success remains a top priority on campus.

“To do the right things for the students – that’s what our responsibility is for us,” Ambrose said.

He said it’s been difficult to predict possible outcomes.

“A lot of new people, a lot of priorities, and not a whole lot of open doors yet to really have that kind of dialogue,” Ambrose said.

He said it is likely that the budget for higher education will be trimmed. The amount of cuts and whether they would be permanent are unknown. Ambrose said the board is preparing for cuts. However, he said students will not be able to make up for potential budget cuts by simply being charged more.

“I think we’ve had way too many gains and way too much progress to consider stepping 10 steps forward and two dozen steps back,” Ambrose said.