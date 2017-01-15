UCM purchases house on Holden Street

By ALLYSON COOK

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) —

The University of Central Missouri is now the owner of the old home east of the football stadium on Holden Street.

The university purchased the Cheatham-Phillips house in October for $415,000 but has no formal plan for its reuse.

The three-story house with large columns adorning its façade is located at 414 S. Holden St.

“The interior of the house is extremely dated but no formal assessment has been provided about the oveall condition of the structure,” said Jeff Murphy, assistant director for media relations.

He said the university worked with a local contractor over winter break to make some improvements around the property. Crews excavated the ground on the west side of the home so the property was consistant with the surrounding grade. The rear deck was in poor condition and was removed, along with a fence that surrounded the backyard. A detatched carriage house that needed significant structural repair was removed along with overgrown shrubbery around the property.

“We want that look around it to be very consistant with what is already there,” Murphy said.

The house was originally built by the Cheatham family in 1915. It was a Sears kit house that came to Warrensburg on the railroad. It was the magnolia model and cost $5,190, not including the brick and mortar, according to Johnson County Historical Society information. It was the most expensive model of the Sears kit houses. The house is about 4,400 square feet.

Martin Phillips, a professor emeritus of finance at UCM, and his family were the last people to reside in the house. Phillips came to Warrensburg in the late 1970s, and the family moved into the house nearly 40 years ago.