Wrestling winning streak continued at Newman, crushed at Central Oklahoma

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

The Mules picked up their fourth dual victory of the season Jan. 6in a 32-10 victory over No. 23 Newman Jan. 6 at the Multipurpose Building.

In a convincing victory, the Mules bested the Jets in seven of the ten duals, stringing together five consecutive victories.

The Jets put the first points on the board as Erick Vegra, at 125-pounds, fell to Dusting Reed in 5:33.

John Freeny tied the dual for the Mules after pinning 131-pounder Cole Shutterfield at 6:48. Shutterfield’s unsportsmanlike penalty during the dual deducted a point from the Jets, giving the Mules a 6-5 lead.

At 141, Bradley Irwin added to the Mules lead with a 10-5 Major decision over Garret Whitson. 149-pounder Tyler Miles scored an 18-0 tech fall over Zachary Schridde, tying the dual at 10 midway through the dual.

Fassett, at 157, put the Mules back on top after pinning Forlanda Parkerat 5:55. Jesse Reser then defeated the 165-pound Colton Duhr in a 9-3 decision. 174 pound Cody Carson further extended the Mule’s lead after earning 17-4 decision over Kyle Ryan.

The Mules lead by thirteen as they entered the final three duals. At 184, Allen Person earned a 6-3 decision over Noah Omelas. The Jets then forfeited the 197 weight class. Chase Miller emerged victorious in the final dual of the contest, scoring a 3-1 decision over 285-pounder Thor Balavage.

The Mules look to further their winning streak against No. 8 Central Oklahoma. The dual will take place at the Multipurpose Building at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8.