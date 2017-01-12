collision

Wrestling winning streak continued at Newman, crushed at Central Oklahoma

By JACOB WOERTHER
Sports Editor

The Mules picked up their fourth dual victory of the season Jan. 6in a 32-10 victory over No. 23 Newman Jan. 6 at the Multipurpose Building.

In a convincing victory, the Mules bested the Jets in seven of the ten duals, stringing together five consecutive victories.

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY UCM ATHLETICS MEDIA RELATIONS / Jesse Reser wrestles Central Oklahoma’s Danny Carillo. Reser pinned Carillo at :43, giving the Mules their first points of the dual.

The Jets put the first points on the board as Erick Vegra, at 125-pounds, fell to Dusting Reed in 5:33.

John Freeny tied the dual for the Mules after pinning 131-pounder Cole Shutterfield at 6:48. Shutterfield’s unsportsmanlike penalty during the dual deducted a point from the Jets, giving the Mules a 6-5 lead.

At 141, Bradley Irwin added to the Mules lead with a 10-5 Major decision over Garret Whitson. 149-pounder Tyler Miles scored an 18-0 tech fall over Zachary Schridde, tying the dual at 10 midway through the dual.

Fassett, at 157, put the Mules back on top after pinning Forlanda Parkerat 5:55. Jesse Reser then defeated the 165-pound Colton Duhr in a 9-3 decision. 174 pound Cody Carson further extended the Mule’s lead after earning 17-4 decision over Kyle Ryan.

The Mules lead by thirteen as they entered the final three duals. At 184, Allen Person earned a 6-3 decision over Noah Omelas. The Jets then forfeited the 197 weight class. Chase Miller emerged victorious in the final dual of the contest, scoring a 3-1 decision over 285-pounder Thor Balavage.

The Mules look to further their winning streak against No. 8 Central Oklahoma. The dual will take place at the Multipurpose Building at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8.

