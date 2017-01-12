Mules rally late in win over Nebraska Kearny

By Jake Woerther

Sports Editor

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — After trailing the entire first half, the Mules rallied strong against the Lopers, outscoring them by 11 in the second half.

Nebraska-Kearney scored the first five points of the game and pulled out to an early 8-2 lead. Three layups from Marquiez Lawrence brought the Mules within two points of the Lopers, but the Lopers were able able to hold on to their lead. The Lopers extended their lead to 24-16, their largest lead of the game, with 11:15 left in the first half

The Mules responded late in the first half with 8-0 run to tie the game with 6:39 remaining in the first half, however the Lopers fought their way back and lead 39-33 at half.

The second half opened drastically different than first, with the Mules going on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 41. The Lopers responded, taking a 46-41 lead, but the Mules managed a 6-0 run and took the lead for the first time with 15:38 left on the clock.

Back-and-forth action followed until Kyle Wolf hit a three to give the Mules a 55-49 lead. Brad Woodsen connected with a jumper to extend the lead. The Lopers responded, however, and tied the game at 64-all.

Reaves hit a three to retake the lead for the final time. DJ Richardson’s layup and a pair of Jakob Lowrance free throws pushed their lead to 72-67 with 45 seconds left in the game.

Isiah McKay knocked down a shot to pull Kearny with one point, 73-72. Reaves was fouled twice in the following possessions, made all four free throws, and sealed that game for the Mules.

The Mules’ performance dramatically improved in the seconds half. They shot just over 50% in the first half and failed to make any of their four attempted three-pointers. In the second half they shot 74% and went 2-of-4 on threes. They ended the day 17-of-23 from the field and shot 31-of-50.

Reaves led the team 20 points, Richerdson ended the day with a season-high 16 points, and Wolf and Lawrence each had 10 points.

The Lopers were 23-of-42 from the field and went 6-of-16 for threes. They shot 55 percent and were 20-of-31 when shooting free throws.

Lansman shot a game-high 29, McKay had 12 points, and Trent finished with 11.

The Mules will celebrate Red-Out night next week as they host the No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. The game will take place at 7:30 in the multi.