Mary Elizabeth Edmondson, 93, of Holden, Missouri, died Jan. 13, at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in memory of Mary Edmondson. Visitation will be Wednesday Jan. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home

Graveside committal service will be Thursday Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Holden, Missouri.

Mary was born Oct. 31, 1923 in Independence, Missouri to William Kirkwood Gard and Helen Violet (Flick) Gard. Mary graduated from Holden High School in 1941 and married Douglas Edmondson March 10, 1944. Mary worked for the newspaper and also worked for the Internal Revenue Service where she retired after 20 years. Mary was a member of the Holden RLDS Church.

Surviving her passing four sons; Andrew Gard Edmondson and wife Sharon, of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, Mark Kirkwood Edmondson and wife Joy, of Port Republic, Maryland, Douglas Weatherly Edmondson JR. and wife Marilyn Bellows, of Austin, Texas and David Bruce Edmondson, of Raytown, Missouri; one sister Judy Cochran, of Warrensburg; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Weatherly Edmondson; two brothers, Russell Gard and Richard Gard and one sister Jeanette Patterson.

Arrangements entrusted to Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home.