UNK-Duals were setback for the Mules winning season

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — The Mules Wrestling team is currently 5-5 in duals and is looking for their first winning record in nearly six years.

The Mules got off to a hot start early in the season, picking up four consecutive wins against Barton County Community College, Wentworth Military Academy, Drury and Newman.

This early success was halted when the Mules hosted Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos are currently leading the MIAA at 12-0 and are No. 14 on the NCAA Coaches Poll. The Mules struggled against the Bronchos, finishing with only 6 points on the afternoon after Jesse Reser pinned Danny Carrillo at 43 seconds.

The UNK Duals also proved to be problematic for the Mules. The team emerged victorious in just one of the four duals on the day.

The Mules started the day off on the right foot, defeating Colorado School of Mines 25-19. Brad Irwin put the Mules’ first points on the board in a 7-5 sudden victory. The Mules went on to win four of the final six matches, including a pin by Robert Gambrell.

The Mules dropped the second dual of the day 28-18 to the 4-2 University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders bested the Mules in six of the 10 matches. Grant Sparks, Jesse Reser and Brad Irwin all picked up wins via major decision. Steffon Fassett pinned his opponent at 5:00.

The 4-8 San Francisco State Gators defeated the Mules 39-12, with the Mules winning just three matches. Reser and Steffon Fassett picked up wins by decision and Irwin pinned his opponent.

In the final dual of the day, the Mules squared off against the 3-7 Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. After falling behind 9-0, Irwin scored an 8-3 decision to keep the Mules in the dual. Reser and Chase Miller also won their respective matches, but the Mustangs proved to be too much and defeated the Mules 31-11.

Although the Mules had a less than ideal showing at UNK-Duals, Reser and Irwin proved they can be anchors for their teams after both won all four of their matches.

Reser and Irwin will need to continue their dominance if the team hopes to finish with a winning season. The Mules will need to win three of their final five duals in order to break the .500 mark.

The Mules, however, have a challenging final stretch of the season. Their final two opponents are ranked in the top five in the coach’s poll. Nebraska-Kearney sits at No. 5 and McKendree occupies the No. 4 spot.

The Mules will look to improve their record this week when they travel to Ouachita Baptist Saturday, Jan. 21.