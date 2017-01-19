Jennies rally in second half comeback

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — After trailing for 17:15, the Jennies rallied for a second half comeback to defeat Missouri Western 69-49 Monday, Jan 16.

The Jennies trailed by seven at half time, but returned to the court with little resemblance of the team that walked to the locker room at half.

Defensively, the Jens were dominant in the second half, holding Missouri Western to just 12 total points. The Griffons made a mere 3-of-24 field goals and only connected on one of their 13 attempted three-pointers.

The Jennies offense had an impassive showing as well. Sydney Crockett led the team with 19 points, Redmond Paige finished with 18 points, and Kayonna Lee recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 rebounds and 12 points.

It was also sophomore Sydney Skraggs’s best outing. Skraggs had a career-high 8 points on the day. She also attempted and made her first three-pointer of the season.

The Jennies scored first off of a free throw from Lee, but quickly fell behind after a 16-4 run by Missouri Western. The run gave the Griffons an 11-point lead, tied for their largest lead of the game.

The lead was cut down to eight following a Skraggs layup and a three from Paige. The Jens trailed 16-8 with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, a three-pointer and a pair of free-throws form Sydney Crockett brought the lead down to five with 8:22 left in the half. The Griffons, however, battled back and led 37-30 at halftime.

The Jennies shut down the Griffons down for almost the entire third quarter with a 13-1 run that culminated with a Kendra Gladbach three. The run put the Jennies up 40-45 and gave them their first lead of the game.

The Jennies dominance carried over into the fourth quarter and their defense smothered the Griffons. The game concluded with a 19-2 run by the Jens that stretched the entire fourth quarter.

The Jennies will play the first game of the Jennies/Mules double-header at Lindenwood on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.