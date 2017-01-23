Final match decides Mules dual against Ouachita Baptist

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Entering the final match of Saturday’s dual, the Mules and Tigers were tied at 21 and the Mules hopes of victory rested on the 285-pound frame of Chase Miller.

Miller appeared to be evenly matched against Ouachita Baptist’s Jerhett Lee. After a hard-fought battle that spanned over two periods, Lee and Miller entered the third period of the match tied at 1.

As time ticked down, both began to resort to more aggressive tactics. Lee attempted a takedown in the final moments of the match and successfully dropped Miller on his back. Time expired shortly after and the 3-1 victory clinched the dual for the Tigers.

The Mules began the dual with a forfeit at 125, but followed it up with decisive victories by John Feeney and Bradley Irwin. Feeney controlled nearly the entire match and scored a 12-2 major decision and Irwin earned a 10-2 decision after dominating his opponent.

The Tigers responded with an impressive showing of their own. Blake Clevenger, Ouachita Baptist’s most winning wrestler, pinned Braxton Sparks in 2:34.

Clevenger’s victory, however, did little to derail the Mules momentum, as they picked up three consecutive victories. The Tigers forfeited at 157, John Reser emerged victories via a 16-8 major decision and Josh Thompson earned an 8-5 decision.

The Tigers trailed 21-12 with just three matches remaining, but fought their way back into the dual. The Mules struggled in the following three matches and ultimately lost 24-21.

The Mule’s loss against Ouachita Baptist marks their fifth consecutive loss. They dropped three duals during the UNK Duals and failed to defeat Lindenwold and Ouachita Baptist at home.

A big factor in the Mules recent losses has been their inability to compete at the 125-pound weight class. They have forfeited at 125 in each of their last five contests. Filling weight classes is essential in duals, especially in their bout against the Tigers in which a win at 125 would have won them the match.

The Mules will attempt to snap their losing streak Thursday, Feb. 2 when they travel to Fort Hayes State.