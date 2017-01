WPD swears in new police officer

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Warrensburg just expanded its police force by one.

Officer Eric Walker was sworn into the Warrensburg Police Department during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the municipal center. Walker applied with WPD in August 2016. He said he’s been waiting for this position for a long time and it feels great to be a part of the WPD.