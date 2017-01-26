Hartzler scoops up UCM staff member

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — UCM is losing an advocate for veterans to U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Delilah Nichols, in-reach and out-reach programs, services and special events coordinator for the Office of Military and Veterans Services, is leaving the university following nearly 22 years of employment after accepting a position with Hartzler.

UCM President Chuck Ambrose appointed Nichols to military and veterans services in 2011. Prior to her work in that office, she had roles in the Office of the General Counsel and the Office of the President.

Nichols was honored by the university Wednesday, Jan. 18, in a ceremony at the Elliott Student Union.

Nichols said leaving UCM is a bittersweet experience. She said working with veterans at the university has been fulfilling and rewarding.

“It’s hard to leave the veterans but with my new position I will still be able to do that and I’ll still be able to work with UCM,” Nichols said. “So in that regard I’m excited and I’m blessed and I’m looking forward to the new opportunities before me.”

Nichols said representing the congresswoman is an honor.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to represent the people of Missouri on (Hartzler’s) behalf,” she said.