Lotis Strange

Lotis Lavon Strange died Jan. 20, at Holden Manor, in Holden, Missouri.

A private graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Cemetery, Holden, MO.

Lotis Lavon Strange was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Knob Noster, Missouri, to Allen and Arilla (Hites) Bugbee. After graduation from Knob Noster High School, she worked for Pratt Whitney in Kansas City. On May 22, 1945, she married Lawrence Holland upon his return from World War II. They had two children, Gene and Lavonne. Following Lawrence’s death she married Bill Strange in Nov. 1974, and raised a step-son, Charlie. In her earlier years she was employed in food services at CMSU and Holden Schools and worked at Holden Manufacturing. She loved traveling, fishing, gardening, cooking and reading. She was a member of the RLDS church and remained steadfast to her beliefs.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill on Jan. 17, 2003; five brothers, Joseph Bugbee, Harvey Bugbee, Daniel Bugbee, Alvin Bugbee and Vinton Bugbee; six sisters, Hazel Bugbee, Betty Bugbee, Myrtle Moorman, Daisy Brewster, Nettie Ely and Elaine Vick. She is survived by a son, Eugene (Erna) Holland, of Washington, Missouri; a daughter, Lavonne (David) Preston and a step-son Charlie (Terri) Strange, of Holden and five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-granddaughter.