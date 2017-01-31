Dale Edward Strate

Dale Edward Strate, 71, of Holden, Missouri, died Jan. 27.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Holden.

A celebration of life service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Holden with Pastor Harry Moore officiating.

Dale was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of the late Lloyd Strate and Lucille Gudde Strate. He lived his whole life in Holden, graduating from Holden High School in 1963. After graduation, he was employed by his uncle as a plumber. Dale married his Arkansas sweetheart, Linda King, on Oct. 23, 1965, and on March 2, 1970, their son Michael was born.

Dale was employed at Comfort Equipment Company in Holden before he and Linda purchased Strate’s Drive Inn in 1972. That is where he spent most of his life enjoying people, especially kids. He always had things to say to them but was always willing to give them suckers and ice cream for the trouble he gave them. Some kids called him the “Sucker Man.”

Dale was a farmer and enjoyed the simple things. The history of Holden was a favorite, watching the trains go through Holden, and attending the Chilhowee Farm Show. Dale was a member of the Holden First Baptist Church where he served as trustee for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 51 years; one son, Michael and wife, Avegail, of Holden; one brother, Gary Strate and wife, Susan, of Holden; one sister, Shirley Reynolds and husband, Larry, of Independence, Missouri; two granddaughters, Dana and Mauri; one grandson, Kazuya; one great-grandson, Cameron; and one great-granddaughter, Vera; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Holden Cemetery Association.