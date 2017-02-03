Dennis Smith

Dennis William Smith, 64, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, died Feb. 1 at his home.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 12 p.m. at the Elm Springs Baptist Church, with interment to follow at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. with military honors.

Dennis was born July 7, 1952 to Floyd William Smith and Willie Jean “Hicks” Smith in Kansas City, Missouri. Dennis graduated from Van Horn High School and served in the United States Army, United States Marine Corps. and the United States Navy for a total of 18 years in the armed forces. Dennis worked in retail sales most his life after leaving the military. He was a member of the Elm Spring Baptist Church.

Surviving his passing his mother Willie Smith, Independence, Missouri; two sons, Scotty William Smith, Holden Missouri, Eddie Dale Smith and wife Jeanette, Pleasant Hill; one daughter Tabitha Jean Smith, Joplin, Missouri; one brother Kevin Smith and spouse Jill Peterie, Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Debbie Kelly and George, Bates City, Missouri and Theresa, Kansas City. 16 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by by his father Floyd Smith and by his wife Wanda Faith Smith.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Elm Springs Baptist Church in memory of Dennis William Smith.