Executive Order sparks international student listening forums

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — After reaching out to students directly affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, UCM will conduct two listening forums this week.

UCM President Chuck Ambrose sent an email to all international students enrolled at UCM to announce that he, along with Deborah Curtis, provost and chief learning officer, will host international student listening forums in Warrensburg and at UCM – Lee’s Summit.

The first session is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in rooms 122, 124 and 126 at the UCM – Lee’s Summit campus. The second session is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Elliott Student Union Room 237A.

The sessions are meant to be an open opportunity for anyone to voice their concerns over a recent executive order issued by Trump, according to the email.

Trump issued an executive order Jan. 27, blocking immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also halted all refugees for 120 days and banned refugees from Syria indefinitely.

After the order was announced, Ambrose sent an email to all international students at UCM to voice his support and provide links to resources with more information.

“We will continue monitoring developments related to the recent executive order, and will share updated information as it becomes available, understanding that this could be a time of great concern and uncertainty for you personally,” Ambrose said in the email. “Please know that we want to do everything we can to assist you.”

UCM currently has two students – one from Syria and one from Yemen – affected by the executive order, according to a news release.