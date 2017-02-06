Lifelong Learning explains health issues related to genetics

By CASSIE SLANA

Senior Writer

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Individuals curious about the role genetics and society play in health issues are in luck.

The next presentation in UCM’s Lifelong Learning program, “Is it all in your genes? Nature vs. Nurture,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Western Missouri Medical Center classroom one. The discussion will be led by Susie Miller, WMMC outpatient educator.

The focus of the presentation will be on the role genetics and society play in determining an individual’s susceptibility for heart disease, diabetes and obesity, according to a news release.

“I think it could be really relevant to UCM students because once we dispel the myth, then we are able to live a healthier lifestyle,” said Karen Taylor, event coordinator.

Taylor said there’s a connection between genetics and our culture, but many times people believe they are doomed because of their genetics.

“(We feel like) the way we take care of ourselves as far as healthy eating and exercise won’t play that big a part in (our lives),” Taylor said. “Or we don’t realize what a big impact the way we take care of ourselves could have on us.”

Miller said, as a dietitian, she’s always concerned about conveying the message of living a healthy lifestyle and how one can help prevent chronic disease. She said although genetics do play a role, there is action to be taken against major health problems.

“The good news is that even if you do have a family history of some type of chronic illness, say you have a strong family history of heart disease or a strong family history of diabetes, we know that we can sometimes prevent this or delay the onset for many, many years if we’re willing to make the lifestyle modifications that are necessary to help prevent it,” Miller said. “We can change that outcome, it’s in our power.”

Taylor said the purpose of the program is to dispel myths and talk about the relation between genetics and the American culture.

“I think the younger we dispel myths and look at truths and look at the interactions between genetics and our culture, the wiser choices we can make,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the event will last 45 minutes to an hour and include a question and answer session. She said Miller will also stay after the allotted time to answer any other questions.