A community that runs for love

By MATT BUTLER

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Warrensburg Parks and Recreation celebrates love in the community by hosting the Cupid Shuffle 5k run.

The run is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Warrensburg Community Center.

“The Cupid Shuffle 5k is a way of bringing members of the community together,” said Teresa Romanowicz, recreation supervisor. “We want it to be a day of fun and for a chance for people to get out during the cold.”

Romanowicz said calling it the Cupid Shuffle 5k is a reference to the run’s rules.

Hearts are placed on the ladies’ backs before starting the race. Men begin one minute after. Their objective is to catch up with the ladies and collect their hearts. The lady with the quickest time and man with the most hearts will receive a prize. Romanowicz said prizes may include homemade trophies or trinkets.

Runners ages 13-and-up should complete registration by Friday, Feb. 3, to receive a T-shirt. Registration is free for children 12-years-old and younger, and costs $25 for everyone else. Payment and registration forms can be found in the events calendar on the parks and recreation website. Registration closes Thursday, Feb. 9.

Romanowicz said indoor activities will be open after the race to all runners and their families. She said refreshments will be provided, including a hot coco bar.

The Cupid Shuffle 5k is open to all Warrensburg residents. For more information about the event or volunteering, contact Warrensburg Parks and Recreation by phone at (660)-747-7178.