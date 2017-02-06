Reaves’ 20 points pushes Mules past RiverHawks

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

(TAHLEQUAH, Okla., digitalBURG) — In a dominant performance against the Northeastern State RiverHawks Saturday, Feb. 4, the Mules maintained the lead for 36:50 and walked away with a 78-58 victory.

The Mules entered Tahlequah, Oklahoma, following a loss against Central Oklahoma Thursday that ended their five-game winning streak. Despite the loss of momentum, the Mules wasted little time getting back to their winning ways.

The RiverHawks scored first, taking their only lead of the game. The Mules responded with an 18-4 run that gave them a comfortable lead early in the first half.

A dunk by Erick Broadnex and a 3-pointer from Tyler Williams brought the RiverHawks within five, trailing 20-15 with 8:27 left in the first half.

A pair of layups from Brad Woodson and Spencer Reaves extended the Mules lead to 14 – tying for their largest lead of the half – and the Mules went into halftime leading 42-30.

The second half was completely controlled by the Mules. A Braxton William three brought Northeastern State within nine with 17:35 left to play, but that was the closest that the RiverHawks would get to overcoming Central’s lead.

Reaves led the Mules with 20 points. Reaves was just one of four Mules that scored in the double-digits. Marquiez Lawrence had 14 points, Dushaun Rice had 11 and Kyle Wolf ended the day with 10. Central shot 26-of-54, made 3-of-16 beyond the arc and were 23-31 from the free-throw line.

Wolf led the team with 10 rebounds. Lawrence and Reaves both grabbed seven.

The Riverhawk’s Tyler Williams shot a team-high 14 points. Northeastern State’s bench outscored their starters, with 30 of their 58 points coming off the bench. As a team, they went 19-of-62 from the floor and 13-of-18 from beyond the arc.

The Mule’s will look to build off their win as they head to Pittsburg State this Wednesday, Feb. 8, to take on the Gorillas. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.