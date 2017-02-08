Locals come out for open mic

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — More than 20 people filed into Java Junction Thursday to watch as local artists shared their work.

This month’s Old Drum Open Mic featured area writers, essayists and musicians presenting their most recent pieces. Among the new and regular faces at the open mic was Cassandra Williamson, who presented observations on Warrensburg’s new Diversity & Inclusion Taskforce.

Other presenters included Deb Noland, Scott Umphrey, Jenny Molberg, Dave Wisker, Marj Jackson, Julia Landrum and Sue Nuckles.