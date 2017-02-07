Michael Reynolds

Michael Addison Reynolds, 55, of Holden, died Feb. 1 at his home.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Michael was born Dec. 13, 1961 in Norfolk Virginia to Emitt Reynolds and Martha “Champion” Reynolds. He graduated from Indian River High School in Indian River, Virginia, and worked as a laborer for Stahl’s Specialty Company in Kingsville, Missouri, after moving to Holden 20 years ago.

Surviving his passing are his parents Emmit and Martha Reynolds, of Norfolk, Virginia; two sons Michael Reynolds Jr., of Holden, Zach Reynolds, of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Randy Reynolds, of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Sheryl Shank and husband Dennis, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Cindy Razzo, of Pensacola, Florida, Becky, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and two grandchildren.