Shots fired near Panhellenic at UCM

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — UCM Public Safety issued a crime alert Tuesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired on campus.

An individual reported shots being fired at 5:30 p.m. in parking lot 48 near Panhellenic Hall, which houses seven sororities at the University of Central Missouri. The incident was reportedly connected to a disturbance involving several individuals who fled the scene, according to a campuswide email sent by Public Safety.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 660-543-4123 or anonymously at http://www.ucmo.edu/crime.

The Muleskinner will update this story as more information is made available.