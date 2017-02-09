Planter installation begins in front of Union

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — UCM grounds crews have begun installing planters in front of the Elliott Student Union.

Three trees in front of the Union were removed last month to make way for new planters that will house a new plant for each of the four seasons. Bradley Mackey, UCM grounds manager, said plans include red buds for spring, banana trees and other tropical plants for summer, and some type of evergreen for fall and winter.

Mackey said the trees were extracted in an effort to make the campus more appealing for current and prospective students.

The grounds crew installing the planters said the new trees will be added to the planters once the weather permits.