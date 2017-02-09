Williams scores career-high 20 points in loss against Pittsburg State

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

(PITTSBURG, Kan., digitalBURG) — Despite Kelsey Williams and Paige Redmond going off for 20 points apiece, the Jennies came up short against the Pittsburg State Gorillas 68-60.

The Jennies pulled out to early lead during their game Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Pittsburg, Kansas. Kayonna Lee scored a pair of jumpers and Redmond splashed a three to give the Jennies a seven-point lead, their largest of the contest.

The lead then switched between the Jens and Gorillas in the following possessions. A three pointer from Mikela Burgees switched the lead for the final time in the game and put the Gorillas up 17-15 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

The Jennies trailed 23-20 entering the second quarter. Twice they came within two points of the Gorillas, but Pitt State held on after draining all seven of their free throws in the second quarter.

A pair of layups from Williams in the beginning of the third quarter brought the Jennies within three and they trailed 44-41 at the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter was the Jennies highest scoring quarter of the game, putting up 19 points in the final 10 minutes. Redmond dropped a pair of threes to keep the Jennies in the game, but the Gorillas battled back for the eight-point victory.

The Jens shot 22-54 from the floor and 4-15 beyond the arc. Redmond and Williams combined for 40 of the Jennies 60 points.

Williams’s 20 points marks the most she’s scored in a single game. She’s scored in the double digits just four times so far this season, however, Williams has been called upon more in the last nine games.

When Morgan Flemming went down with an injury in early January, the Jennies were forced to restructure their starting lineup. Williams was named a starter for the Nebraska-Kearny game following Flemming’s injury, and has owned the role since.

In her first 13 games of the season, Williams scored just five points per game, totaling 59 points. In her nine games since being worked into the starting lineup she’s nearly doubled her production, averaging 9 points per game for a total of 79 points.

Williams will have a chance to build off her impressive showing as the Jennies host Missouri Southern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Multipurpose Building.