Board of governors set to vote on bank contract

By ALI OVERSTREET

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) – The University of Central Missouri board of governors is scheduled to vote Friday on awarding a contract for a campus bank branch, ATM services and student card program.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Elliott Student Union, Room 237B.

The bank contract term would be for five years, beginning Sept. 3, with the option for an additional two-year renewal.

U.S. Bank, the university’s current banking provider, was the only bank to respond to the university’s request for proposals for banking services, ATM services and student card program, according to university documents. U.S. Bank is located on the second floor of the Elliott Student Union in suite 207B, next to the OneCard Office.

In other business, the board is scheduled to take action on Max B. Swisher Skyhaven Airport Runway improvements, cooling tower and chiller work at Houts-Hosey Hall, and fire alarm replacement and upgrades. However, two alarm upgrades appear to be on hold for the James C. Kirkpatrick Library and the Ward Edwards Building, according to university documents. Also on hold is the field replacement and track resurfacing projects at Audrey J. Walton Stadium – Vernon Kennedy Field.