Fire alarm upgrades on hold

By MULESKINNER STAFF

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — The University of Central Missouri put a pause on upgrades to fire alarms in three buildings.

After recent state budget cuts resulted in a facility project freeze, plans to replace fire alarm systems in South Yeater, Ward Edwards and the James C. Kirkpatrick Library were put on hold. Chris Bamman, facilities director, said the current systems in all three buildings are in place and functional.

The new systems were set to be approved Friday at a board of governors meeting. The systems would connect directly to Public Safety for faster response times, be networked with the rest of campus and allow for mass notification, according to proposals presented at the board of governors meeting.

The price tag for the new systems was a little more than $760,000, according to the proposals. RF Fischer Electrical LLC won the bidding for each contract, quoting approximately $279,000 for the library, $208,000 for South Yeater and $281,000 for Ward Edwards.

It’s unclear when, if at all, the fire alarm upgrades will be made.