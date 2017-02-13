Green Dot talks to SGA

By ALLYSON COOK

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — A UCM Green Dot staff member is scheduled to speak during UCM’s Student Government Association’s meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.

Holly Weiss, violence prevention specialist, will give an informational presentation about Green Dot at both the Senate and the House meetings at 4 p.m. each day in Wood 207.

“We just like to do it once a year so SGA members can be sure they’re promoting a safe campus environment,” said Luke Hawley, SGA president.

Green Dot is a university initiative to reduce power-based personal violence on campus and the surrounding community, according to the university’s website. They aim to empower students, faculty and staff to intervene in situations of sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking.