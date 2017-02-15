MC Sports files for bankruptcy

By CASSIE SLANA

Senior Writer

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — MC Sports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company announced its bankruptcy Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a news release. The company plans to begin liquidating all 68 stores immediately, according to the press release.

MC Sports is a retail sporting goods chain that operates more than 70 stores in the Midwest. The company recently built a new store next to the Carmike theater in Warrensburg. There is no confirmation yet about the date of closing for the Warrensburg store.

Ron Summers, store manager, said the store is still waiting on information from corporate in regards to a closing date. The press release did not specify a timeframe of the company’s liquidation process.

MC Sports has yet to respond to emails sent by the Muleskinner requesting a comment.