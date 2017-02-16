Teachers association hosts forum with legislators

By CHRIS HOLMBERG

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) – The Warrensburg Community Teachers Association is scheduled to host the fourth annual Evening With our Legislators at 6 p.m. Thursday at Martin Warren Elementary School.

The legislators scheduled to attend are state Sen. Denny Hoskins, District 21; and State Reps. Glen Kolkmeyer, District 53; Dan Houx, District 54; and Dean Dohrman, District 51. The Warrensburg CTA is an affiliate of the Missouri State Teachers Association.

While the event is aimed at educators, it is open to the public.

Russell Smithson, Warrensburg CTA legislative chair, will serve as the moderator during the roundtable format discussion. Smithson is the instructional technology specialist for the Warrensburg R-VI School District.

The event will begin with opening remarks by the legislators, followed by a moderated session with questions provided by attendees, and will then conclude with closing remarks.

“In previous years, we have discussed proposed state amendments, curriculum, teacher evaluations, tax breaks, DESE, education commissioner, Lottery income, and foundation formula,” Smithson said via email.