The Skaggs sisters: never more than a pass away

By ALLYSON COOK

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — Freshman Megan Skaggs would beat her sister Sydney in one-on-ones all day, but when it comes to a game of horse sophomore Sydney can take down Megan.

The duo has played basketball together since they were four and five years-old respectively. They’ve only played without each other for one year of their careers and they don’t plan on doing that again.

“We didn’t realize how much we did enjoy it and how much we needed each other there,” Sydney said.

Sydney played at the University of Missouri-St. Louis last year. Their original plan was for Megan to join her there, but Megan made a visit to UCM and fell in love.

“I came here and saw the campus and met all the girls,” Megan said. “Warrensburg kind of reminds me of my hometown too.”

The Skaggs sisters are from Park Hills, Missouri. where they attended Park Hills Central High School. At UCM they get little time away from each other as they share a dorm room. Megan is a nutrition major and Sydney is a public relations major. They said they enjoy playing with each other.

“It’s like having a comfort zone there at all times,” Sydney said. “(Megan is) someone I (can) always turn to and someone who it is more easy to take criticism from too.”

Sydney stands two inches taller than Megan at 6-foot-2. This shows, as she is second on the team for blocks, with 12 for the season.

“When I play against (her) that’s the number one thing I try to avoid,” Megan said.

Sydney said Megan’s strength is her mental toughness.

“She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but when she does she’s really good at moving on to the next play,” Sydney said.

Jennies basketball hosts Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and takes on Lindenwood at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The team finishes their season at the Multipurpose Building next Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Jens have already clinched their spot for the MIAA tournament and currently stands second in the conference.