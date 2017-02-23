collision

Celebrating Differences

By PAIGE ARCANO
Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, MO., digitalBURG) — Around 15 students gathered at Café Rouge to spend their Valentine’s Day discussing community through difference.

Let’s Talk, a part of Unity Week, took place Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Elliott Student Union.

PHOTO BY PAIGE ARCANO / Approximately 15 students gather to discuss community through difference Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Elliot Student Union for Let’s Talk.

“We are all about how we can build community despite differences that exist among us,” said Sara VanSteenbergen, a graduate student in college student personnel administration.

Stacie Savage, senior dietetics major, said Let’s Talk is about hearing the other side.

“They are a human being and they have a valid point,” she said.

The next Let’s Talk event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Union. The topic of discussion will be women in science, technology, engineering and math careers.

