Betty Neill

Betty Jean Neill, 90, of Holden, died Feb. 22 at Lakewood Care Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Friends may call Friday Feb. 24, 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Ben Cast & Son-Wood Funeral Home in Holden, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Travis Webb officiating. Following the service, Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Grove, Missouri.

Betty was born Jan. 2 to Walter Mallatt and Sally (Wright) Mallatt in Butler, Missouri. Betty graduated from Butler High School and married Herman Eugene Neill Aug. 24, 1951. She worked outside the home at Sechrest Company Engraving in Kansas City and at the Cider Keg in Elm, Missouri. The majority of her life though she was a homemaker and raised her children. Betty was also a member of the Enon Baptist Church and was a member of the WMU through the West Central Baptist Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Eugene Neill Dec. 26, 1999; one daughter, Ruby L. Neill; two brothers Burton Mallatt and John Mallatt, and one granddaughter, Shelly Marie Miller.

Surviving her passing are three daughters; Jean Eckles and husband James, of Raymore, Missouri; Debbie Slinkard and husband Jimmy, of Bloomfield, Missouri; Faye Slavens and husband Robert, of Lee’s Summit, six grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Harvesters or the American Heart Association in memory of Betty Jean Niell.