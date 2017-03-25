Muslim Student Association hosts informational event regarding Islam

By TAYLOR ANDERSON

Reporter

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — To educate students and faculty about Islam, the Muslim Students Association, as well as the Saudi Students Club and the UCM Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity, hosted a student-led program, Discover Islam and Muslims Wednesday, March 15.

At the event, those in attendance explored eight different topics regarding Islam, such as the five pillars of Islam or Muslim women leaders, by observing posters and interacting with Muslim students. Attendees were also served traditional Islamic food while they visited.

“We decided to do this to educate students and professors here at UCM about our religion, Islam,” said Ibrahim Alagwo, president of the Saudi Students Club. “This is a good chance for them to learn about Islam, and if they have any questions, we are here to answer them.”

Ramsha Akhtar, president of the Muslim Student Association, said connecting students of different faiths was the driving force behind creating the program.

“The main purpose is to bridge the gap between Islam and other religions,” Akhtar said. “It was an effort on our part to reduce the stereotypes about Muslims that are portrayed in the media.”

After constantly seeing negative perceptions of Muslims online, Alagwo said he hoped the event would encourage others to change the way they view the religion and its followers.

“Since I’ve come (to the United States), I’ve seen lots of people who don’t have the right idea about Islam,” Alagwo said. “When I ask them where they get their information, they say they got it from social media. We are trying to change people’s mind by showing them the right way of Islam.”

In addition to the Discover Islam and Muslims program, the Muslim Student Association also puts on various events throughout the year to foster understanding of Islam and support others in the community.

“We do different events, and usually my goal is four events per semester,” Akhtar said. “Each event will represent a different aspect of Islam. Sometimes we do fun things, like Henna tattoos, but then we will also do something serious like a fundraiser. We do a lot of fundraising for the women’s shelter in Warrensburg. We try to make something positive out of the event to teach other people about Islam.”

Akhtar said despite the judgements about her religion, she wants others to feel comfortable discussing it with her, and believes the program promotes just that.

“I want to open up the opportunity to have future dialogue,” Akhtar said. “I want people to know that they can approach us, because most people are afraid because they have those negative stereotypes in their heads. This is just to give them a push to go ahead and ask those questions that they have.”