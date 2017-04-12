Baseball overpowers Southwest Baptist 13-1

By JACOB WOERTHER

Sports Editor

(WARRENSBURG, Mo., digitalBURG) — The Mules offense had one of its most impressive showings this season Tuesday, April 11, defeating the Southwest Baptist Bearcats 13-1 at Crane Stadium Tompkins Field.

The contest lasted just eight innings due to the run-rule. Over the eight innings played, the Mules accumulated a season-high 19 hits and 13 runs.

The Mules wasted little time getting a run on the board. A sacrifice fly from Collin Nevil in the first scored their first run of the game. Eric Webb added another one in the second following a single that brought John Fairchild home.

Central struck again in the fourth with a double from Jackson Schnurbusch. Schnurbusch then reached home off a single from Fairchild.

In the sixth, Matt Elliott singled to advance Justin Graff-Rowe to second. Back-to-back balks scored Graff-Rowe and put Elliott in scoring position. Elliott scored off a single from Matt Safranek and the Mules pulled out to 6-0 lead.

Southwest Baptist found some life late in the sixth. Jovany Ubrbieta tripled to right center to drive in the Bearcats only run of the game.

Nevil singled with the bases loaded in the seventh to tack on another run for the Mules. The Mules added two more runs thanks to a sacrifice fly from Elliott and a wild pitch.

Travis Stroup doubled with men on first and second to give Central a 10-1 lead. Nevil drove in two more runs with a deep single to center field. The Mules capped off their highest scoring inning of the night with an RBI single from Elliott.

The lead was sufficient enough to enforce the run rule and the Mules walked away with the victory. The run rule is an NCAA regulation that ends games if there is a 10-run deficit after seven innings played.

Nevil was responsible for batting in almost a third of the Mules runs, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Elliott compiled three hits and two RBIs. Webb, Stoup, Safranek, Schnurbusch and Fairchild each had an RBI.

Stanton Lohrengel threw 82 pitches over 4 2/3 innings, holding the Bearcats scoreless and allowing just four hits. Brandon Reid closed out the game with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Mules next series takes place April 13-15 in Joplin, Missouri, against Missouri Southern. The first game will start at 6 p.m. Thursday.